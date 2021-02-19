Liberia: Nonprofit Group Wants Tuition Free Policy Enacted Into Law

A nonprofit organization under the banner H. Conway Foundation has urged President George Manneh Weah's government to enact into law the tuition fee policy for the benefit of students across the country.

"... To bringing lasting relief to Liberian students, we urge the Weah - led administration to enact into law the tuition free policy, this we believe will go a long way increasing informed society," the group said on Friday 12 February at the United Methodist University on Ashum Street.

The Foundation through its Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Harry Conway presented LD $56,000 to the River Gee Students Union.

Presenting the money, the Country Director of the H. Conway Foundation, Mr. Joseph Jubor encouraged students across the country to see education as the only tool that can be used to develop a nation.

"As we all embark on this task of nation building, it is crystal clear and unmistaken that education is the bedrock to any transformation and development in the world," he says.

Jubor indicates that his deepest quest to see an educated society remains paramount, admonishing all students across the country to focus on their education which he says will help them make positive impact.

He cautions students to strive for nothing but a sound and quality education at all times, noting that they must do everything possible that will allow them to obtain their quest to be educated.

"You have to believe that only an educated person can move the desired pinnacle and excellence of any advanced society," states.

Meanwhile Mr. Jubor also calls on the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) - led government to enshrine into law stipend payments package for every student at college and university levels, adding that college students, "we suggest should be paid LD $20,000 every academic year, while university students should receive LD $30,000.

According to him, such amount will cover students' transportation and feeding.

"We also urge the Weah - led government to reintroduce and enact into law the compulsory education policy, and school feeding program at both primary and secondary levels in the public school system. Receiving the money from executives of the H. Conway Foundation, the president of the River Gee Students Union Brisco Toe applauds the foundation through its founder and CEO for the cash donated to the students.

He says the donation of the cash is a testament and fulfillment of the promise made to the students when they launched an appeal to the head of the foundation, and other well-meaning Liberians to aid the students in their upcoming general assembling slated for the 26 of February.