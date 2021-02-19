Africa: Clinical Burkina Faso See Off Central African Republic in a Thriller

Burkina Faso came from behind to beat the Central African Republic 3-1 at Cheikh Ould Boidiya Stadium to increase their chances of making the quarter finals of the Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Even Mauritania's sandstorms didn't stop the thrilling match from producing four goals with the West Africans scoring three after going down to Ngoma's strike on the half hour mark.

A stupendous goal from a Joffrey Bazie free kick levelled the score for the Stallions before gaols from Eric Chardey and a Daouda Beleme secured the points for the Burkinabes.

Central African Republic started the match looking like the team to get their noses in front with their swift countering attacking play causing problems to the Burkinabe defence early in the game.

Isaac Ngoma came close to breaking the deadlock as early as the 14th minute when marauding Moustapha Djimet found space on the right to deliver an inch perfect delivery into the Stallions box, Alfred Gombefei chested it for the advancing Ngoma whose half volley missed the target.

The Stallions responded with a counter oif their own after 19 minutes, a cross on the right towards centre forward Beleme was cleared by the combination of keeper and defender to keep the score level heading to the midway point of the game.

Midfielder Roland Sanou tried to surprise the Central African Republic keeper with a dipping effort from distance but the keeper had his goal covered.

The debutants scored the opening goal against the run of play through the lively Isaac Ngoma who kept his cool to dispatch Yangao's perfect cross into the net.

The lead lasted for 15 minutes when the Burkinabe restored parity with a sumptuous Joffrey Bazie goal from a dead ball. The playmaker picked the top corner of the Central African goal to equalise with the last kick of the first half.

Eric Chardey gave the Stallions the lead ten minutes after the break when a well worked corner found him unmarked to fire his effort past the keeper to make it 2-1.

With half an hour of football remaining the Burkinabe put the icing on the cake with a third from Beleme. The towering striker found the back of the net with a bullet header after 63 minutes.

Beleme came close to scoring his second when he was put through only to miss his footing with the goal at his mercy.

The Stallions held on to see out the match and move to the summit of the Group B alongside Tunisia who beat Namibia 2-0 at the same venue in the day's first match.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Africa Central African Republic By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Reactions

Sébastien Ngato (CAR Coach)

The best won, there's nothing to say about it and the tying goal in the dying moments of the first period took a toll on the children's morale. We tried to come back but facing a seasoned team it was mission impossible. We will continue to work to move forward next time.

Oscar Barro (Burkina Faso Coach)

The equalizer came at the right time, the goal gave the team a boost and rewarded the hard work in front of the goal. We came back in the second half well reinvigorated and very motivated. Against CAR, we have to admit that despite the opening goal, we had no doubts because our strategy was working. We created chances for ourselves and when we equalized things just got better and better. My encouragement to the RCA team who showed real qualities during the game.