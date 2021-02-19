Somalia Sees Surge in Covid-19 Cases

Somalia's Ministry of Health said in its daily report on the COVID-19 that 132 new positive cases and 7 deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

The Minister of Health Fowziya Abikar, confirmed that 132 cases have been registered in Mogadishu alone, where at least 3 million people are living.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 5,632 and 3,757 people recovered. A total of 179 people died of the deadly virus.

Ms. Fowziya Abikar has urged the public to adhere to the health awareness campaigns, as the risk of COVID-19 has doubled.