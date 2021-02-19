Nigeria: No Plan to Increase Fuel Price in February, NNPC Clarifies

19 February 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Addeh, Peter Uzoho

Abuja, Lagos — The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has ruled out any increment in the ex-depot price of petrol in February 2021 despite the rise in the price of crude oil in the international market.

The Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of NNPC, Dr. Kennie Obateru, stated this in a statement yesterday, explaining that the decision was to allow the conclusion of ongoing engagements with the organised labour and other stakeholders on an acceptable framework that will not expose the ordinary Nigerians to any hardship.

NNPC, however, urged petroleum products marketers not to engage in the hoarding of petrol in order not to create artificial scarcity and unnecessary hardship for Nigerians, assuring that it has enough stock of petrol to keep the nation well supplied for about 40 days.

It further called on relevant regulatory authorities to step up monitoring of the activities of marketers with a view to sanctioning those involved in products hoarding or arbitrary increase of pump price.

It recalled that the nation's downstream sector was deregulated in March 2020 with the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, stating that the prices of petroleum products would be determined my prevailing market forces.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Kenya President's Cabinet Reshuffle Gives Posts to Former Foes
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.