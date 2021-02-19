Ethiopia Inaugurates Modern Chancery Building in Delhi

- Ethiopia, India to celebrate diamond diplomatic relations

As part of his official visit in India, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnenin augurated the newly constructed chancery and residence in New Delhi.

On the second day of the visit, the Deputy Premier together with his counterpart Dr. S. Jaishankar launched the new building, according to a press statement sent from Indian Embassy toThe Ethiopian Herald.

Indicating that India has also completed construction of its new chancery building and residences in Addis Ababa, the statement said the modern and expansive chancery buildings of the two countries in New Delhi and in Addis Ababa clearly reflect the ambitions and mounting bilateral ties between Ethiopia and India.

Historical linkages between India and Ethiopia trace back about 2,000 years of recorded in history, the statement recoiled adding that trade between the two countries flourished during the ancient Axumite Empire.

Soon after India got its independence in 1947, Ethiopia was one of the first countries from Africa to establish diplomatic relations with India in 1948. Soon, the two friendly countries are going to celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations, the press statement said.

There is strong solidarity between Ethiopia and India. This has been illustrated through the strong and vibrant relations covering political, economic, commercial, cultural, developmental partnership and people to people contacts.

Pointing that the Ethiopian Embassy is located in the diplomatic enclave, the statement further said the Foreign Ministers of Ethiopia and India are scheduled to hold official discussions on Friday.