Ethiopia Inaugurates Modern Chancery Building in Delhi

19 February 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Girmachew Gashaw

- Ethiopia, India to celebrate diamond diplomatic relations

As part of his official visit in India, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnenin augurated the newly constructed chancery and residence in New Delhi.

On the second day of the visit, the Deputy Premier together with his counterpart Dr. S. Jaishankar launched the new building, according to a press statement sent from Indian Embassy toThe Ethiopian Herald.

Indicating that India has also completed construction of its new chancery building and residences in Addis Ababa, the statement said the modern and expansive chancery buildings of the two countries in New Delhi and in Addis Ababa clearly reflect the ambitions and mounting bilateral ties between Ethiopia and India.

Historical linkages between India and Ethiopia trace back about 2,000 years of recorded in history, the statement recoiled adding that trade between the two countries flourished during the ancient Axumite Empire.

Soon after India got its independence in 1947, Ethiopia was one of the first countries from Africa to establish diplomatic relations with India in 1948. Soon, the two friendly countries are going to celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations, the press statement said.

There is strong solidarity between Ethiopia and India. This has been illustrated through the strong and vibrant relations covering political, economic, commercial, cultural, developmental partnership and people to people contacts.

Pointing that the Ethiopian Embassy is located in the diplomatic enclave, the statement further said the Foreign Ministers of Ethiopia and India are scheduled to hold official discussions on Friday.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Kenya President's Cabinet Reshuffle Gives Posts to Former Foes
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.