Nigeria: Solution to Nigeria's Path to Progress Is Within Our Capacity - Askia

MANAGING Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Bashorun Askia Ogieh, yesterday applauded the emergence of Nigeria's former Minister for Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, describing it is a reflection that the solution to Nigeria's path to progress is within its capacity.

Askia while congratulating Dr. Okonjo-Iweala on her recent elevation which he likened as triumph of excellence, noted that her victory is a soul lifting development for Nigeria and an indicator that despite the legion of challenges facing the country, "What is required of us is to jettison all primordial considerations and confront our challenges with our best hands."

The DESOPADEC boss in a statement yesterday, said: "At a time our country is bogged down by unsavoury tales of violence, economic recession and threats to law and order, news of the eventual emergence of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as Director General of the World Trade Organisation has brought a lot of cheer and soul lifting to Nigerians of all persuasions.

"After a protracted process that was under threat of being scuttled but for Divine intervention that saw the change of administration in the United States of America, our own Okonjo-Iweala deservedly became the first African and first woman to head the global body.

"I am immensely delighted by her victory. She is the most qualified, the most experienced and her rich pedigree as a former Managing Director of the World Bank, two-term Minister of Finance in Nigeria among other posts she has held made her the most suitable for the job.

"To our dear sister, we at Delta Sate Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, celebrate your consensus election as the first African, first female Director-General of the World Trade Organisation. We congratulate and celebrate you for once again bringing Delta State and Nigeria into global recognition.

Expressing confidence in her ability to discharge her duties, he said: "With your unblemished background as a development economist and long-running worldwide achievements, I am confident you will achieve meaningful multilateral agreements and trade-monitoring functions consistent with 21st-century world trade.

"As the world anxiously awaits your reforms and rejuvenation of the trade body, there are no doubts about your capabilities in striking a balance in checkmating the paralysis that has lately been the bane of the WTO and effectively promote free and fair trade across the world."

