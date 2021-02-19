Nigeria: Court Grants Bail to 63 Obigbo Residents Detained By Army, DSS, Police

19 February 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Kingsley Nwezeh

A human rights and advocacy research group, the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) said yesterday that 63 residents of Obigbo in Rivers State detained in three facilities belonging to the Nigerian Army, Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police in Abuja, have regained their freedom.

A statement by the group said the release of the detainees followed the consideration of their bail application filed on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 before an Abuja Grade 11 Magistrate Court sitting in Wuse.

The group also released pictures of the 63 young men granted bail.

"Their abduction and confinement clearly amount to unspeakable illegality and unconstitutionality", it said.

The statement added that the freed victims were part of over 400 innocent and defenceless Obigbo residents, including over 60 girls and young women abducted between October and November 2020 at their work places or on their way home from work or while engaging in other lawful social activities.

Intersociety said the release of the 63 abductees was made possible through the efforts of Mr. ER Okoroafor, a British citizen of Igbo nativity and international human rights lawyer.

Army Spokesman, Brigadier-General Mohammed Yerima, had in a chat with THISDAY denied that the young men were detained in any army facility.

