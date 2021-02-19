Zimbabwe: 'Inspect Dams to Avert Disasters'

Mash Central Bureau

Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs and Devolution Senator Monica Mavhunga has urged farmers in the province to ensure that their dams are inspected regularly by the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) to prevent disasters.

She was speaking after touring the Iron Duke Bridge that was damaged after Kent 1 and Kent 2 dam walls collapsed causing downstream flooding leading to loss of life and infrastructure.

"I want to encourage farmers to work together and cooperate with the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) in their regular inspections," she said.

"This will enable early detection of damages to our dams to avert disaster. Please don't deny ZINWA access to farms to inspect dams.

"In Matepatepa two more dams including Chemukute collapsed.

"Illegal miners must desist from haphazard mining. We are not sure if digging of the dam walls contributed to the collapse."

She commended the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) and Mazowe Rural District Council for their swift response to the disaster.

"People have come together to assist this community. This bridge linked people from Masembura to Glendale and Harare. Farmers used the same road to access markets," she said.

Mazowe RDC engineer Cleopas Mupereki said they have combined resources with the ZNA and their target is to complete the bridge in 14 days.

"We are happy that we are at 75 percent completion on day 10. Cosmetic and protective work will be done later as people use the bridge," he said.

"We mobilised equipment, ZNA brought in an excavator, dozer, roller compactor, back hauler loader, tipper, a tractor and tipping trucks. We received donations from miners and milling companies.

"The local community is assisting us with labour. We have a workforce of 44 people and on the eighth day the bridge was passable. Our challenge is the weather and continuous rains is hindering the hauling of gravel. We didn't receive all the pledged material and this is affecting progress."