Zimbabwe: Byo Roll-Out Expected Monday

The Covid — 19 vaccination programme that started in Harare yesterday will be rolled out across the country with Bulawayo starting vaccinations on Monday.

This was confirmed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana who was in Bulawayo yesterday.

"Today is a great day in our fight against Covid-19 because we have started for the first time to see some sort of treatment, we saw the VP who is also Minister of Health taking the first injection. This shows a show of faith and a shot in confidence. We can safely say from today we have rolled out the vaccination programme. The purpose of my visit to this part of the country is to ensure that the messages goes right to the grassroots, to each and everybody regardless of where they stay."

"There is a tendency sometimes that the message is framed and it ends up just in town. My visit is to ensure that our teams that are working in the countryside speak to the lady that is going to the well, speak to the people in the fields." -- ZBC.