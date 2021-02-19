Zimbabwe: Relief for SA-Based Locals

A South Africa-based company yesterday said it is ready to assist Zimbabweans who get injured in road accidents, while relatives of those who die in accidents can be supported so that they also benefit from claims in terms of the Road Fund Act (RFA).

Wakaba and Partners Attorneys, a dynamic black commercial law firm established in 2013, says many foreigners are unaware that they can benefit under the RFA.

"We assist South Africans, Zimbabweans and other nationals with their claims against the Road Accident Fund. Those are claims for personal injuries sustained and for loss of support occurring as a result of accidents involving motor vehicles within the borders of South Africa," said Mr Maxhoba Wakaba, the director for Wakaba and Partners.

"We do all the work from consultations, claims for funeral expenses, lodgement of claims with RAF and litigation on a contingency fee basis, which means that our clients do not have to pay us any fees until the matter is finalised."

Some of the services offered to Zimbabweans and other nationals include assisting a deceased's family to appoint an executor or estate representative within a week after someone's death to banks to release funds for the repatriation of the body and funeral expenses.

The company subsequently assists with the process of winding up the deceased's estate (claiming from the deceased's policies, safeguarding the assets for the minor heirs, paying the estate residue to the deceased heirs).

Wakaba and Partners also assists foreigners regards property investment in South Africa through buying, selling, renting and management of properties to both those that are South Africa-based and those that are not.

"We are proud of our large clientele of foreign nationals whom most thought owning a property in South Africa is not possible or have tried but failed.

"We have educated and advised many through this long-term investment in properties.

"As a law firm, we also protect the rights of property owners from abuse by tenants and vice versa," said Mr Wakaba.

He added that the company's experience has shown that many foreigners don't know their rights as provided by the South African constitution and tend to lose opportunities in that country and they want to "bridge this gap".

Mr Wakaba said their company was different from others because it has a mixture of highly qualified and experienced South African and Zimbabwean lawyers, making their firm a one-stop-shop.

The company's real estate department also has agents from Zimbabwe who were selected on the basis that they understand the needs of Zimbabweans.

Similarly, the RAF claims and administration of deceased estates department is headed by a Zimbabwean, Mr Ricardo Chanaka.

Wakaba and Partners is keen to have an African footprint, and have a sizeable contingent of staff coming from neighbouring countries.

Due to lockdown restrictions, the company engages its existing and prospective clients through social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook.