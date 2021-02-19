Zimbabwe: Virtual Mining Platform Launched

Zimvestmining.com yesterday launched its platform that provides local stakeholders in the mining sector and potential foreign investors a virtual market place, which is also expected to enhance ease of doing business in the sector.

The new online platform is designed to transform the way in which mining business is done in the country at a time Zimbabwe is angling for US$12 billion revenue from the sector by 2023.

The online platform, which has already garnered views from around the world, operates on multiple fronts, the first being with Zimbabwean miners as well as local and international investors providing a platform where assets can be advertised for potential investors to view and make first contact.

It is also a marketplace for providers of goods and services to the mining community to list their businesses and products for free in their own virtual stores. This also comes after the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns presented many challenges for the mining sector although the sector has been operating under strict Government guidelines.

Zimvestmining.com also gives miners the opportunity to seek funding from a much broader pool of potential investors as they attempt to ramp up production. The company has a pool of professionals such as geologists to assist potential investors in the verification of assets and determination of asset potential.

"We want to make it easier for the entire mining community to function. Agriculture may be the backbone of the Zimbabwean economy, but mining is its heart and soul.

"The full utilization of the Zimvest Mining platform will ensure greater liquidity for participants in the mining sector which in turn will lead to more jobs and increased revenue for the government. It truly is a win-win situation" said co-founder and chief executive officer Takunda Chifokoyo.

He added that this has come at an opportune time as it allows support services to the mining sector to extend their reach beyond brick and mortar locations, enabling them to supply goods and services throughout the country even when movement is restricted due to the Covid-19 induced lockdowns.

Zimbabwe's mining industry is projected to become a US$12 billion revenue sector by 2023 and that can only be possible through increased foreign and domestic direct investment.

Mr Chifokoyo said it was therefore part of his organisation's plan to help contribute towards achieving that target by creating a one-stop-shop platform for the mining sector.