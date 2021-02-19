Zimbabwe: Dembare Mourn Soul Jah Love

Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS have joined the nation in mourning Zim dancehall star, Saul "Soul Jah Love" Musaka, who passed away in Harare on Tuesday, after battling diabetes for some time.

He was 31.

As the nation, led by the arts fraternity grapples to come to terms with the death of the star, the Glamour Boys yesterday said DeMbare had been robbed of a super fan.

He was a Dynamos supporter and even composed songs praising the Glamour Boys.

Club board chairman Bernard Marriott, who also has a music background, said they had lost a colleague.

"It is with a deep sense of shock, and sorrow, that we have learnt of the passing on of Soul Musaka, popularly known as Soul Jah Love, on Tuesday night.

"Soul Jah Love was an ardent Dynamos Football Club supporter and even took time to compose some songs for his beloved DeMbare.

"His death has robbed us of another member of the big Glamour Boys family. On behalf of the Dynamos board, executive, secretariat, coaches, players and supporters, I convey our sincere condolences to the Musaka family.

"May you find comfort in the Lord, and take solace from the fact that, in the short period we had him with us on earth, Soul Jah Love made a mark in his chosen field of music, and was an entertainer par excellence."

He also sent a condolence message to the Mussa family, following the death of business mogul Mahomed Mussa, last week.

Marriot said Mussa was a true friend of football, who supported the development of the game, in the country.

And, that he had allowed his son Sharif, time to serve the game, said the DeMbare boss, showed the late businessman's love for domestic football.