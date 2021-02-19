Zimbabwe: Minister Consoles Musaka Family

19 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Columbus Mabika

Herald Reporter

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa yesterday sent a message of condolence to the Musaka family following the death of award-winning Zimdancehall musician Soul Muzavazi Musaka, popularly known as Soul Jah Love by his legion of fans.

Musaka (31) died on Tuesday after a short illness.

In a statement, Minister Mutsvangwa said the death of Soul Jah Love had robbed the music industry of a great chanter whose music had influence across generations.

"It is with great sadness that we have learnt the death of Soul Musaka Soul Jah Love, leading dancehall musician and a chanter who has greatly influenced the dancehall music scene in the country and across all generations," Minister Mutsvangwa said.

"I join you my fellow Zimbabweans in celebrating the life of a young man whose lyrical prowess was legendary, entertaining and spoke to the real life situations as it touched on our social culture. All the people who knew him greatly loved and will always keep the memory of a great musician. When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes the treasure."

"On behalf of Government, I send our deepest condolence to the Musuka family, friends, music fraternity and his fans during this time of bereavement and may God bring you the much needed peace and comfort till we meet again."

