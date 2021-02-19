Zimbabwe: Sos After Heavy Rains Cut Off Gokwe North

Midlands Bureau

Gokwe North district is largely cut off after rain damaged bridges and roads with only four-wheel-drive vehicles able to access the district via a longer route.

Gokwe North District Development Coordinator, Mr Martin Musakanda said the bridges link the district to Gokwe South and Kadoma where essential services are found.

The Kawongo bridge linking Gokwe North and Kadoma and the Masulikwe and Chireya bridges which link the district with Gokwe South were severely damaged.

"We are in a desperate situation at the moment, it feels as if we are marooned because we cannot access other districts because the roads have been destroyed by heavy rains," he said.

"We appeal for an urgent action plan from Government."

Mr Musakanda said their major concern was their failure to access the district's Grain Marketing Board depot, a development which has stalled food relief distribution in the district.

"Our GMB depot is in Gokwe South in Mutora but the Mutora bridge was washed away and we can't access the depot so the food relief programme has been stalled," he said.