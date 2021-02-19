Zimbabwe: Speaker Mudenda Chides MPs for Not Using Ipads

19 February 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

SPEAKER of Parliament Jacob Mudenda has warned MPs they risked being blocked from making any contributions to house business if they did not bring in their laptops.

Mudenda did not hide his annoyment Wednesday when it turned out most of his MPs did not have their gadgets during the virtual question and answer session.

Zanu PF's Magunje MP Cecil Kashiri had given an excuse whilst preparing to make a contribution.

"Honourable Speaker Sir, I am looking for a gadget to use," said the legislator.

Mudenda did not hesitate to give the lawmaker a piece of his mind.

"No, no wait a minute, wait a minute! We spent a lot of money to purchase iPad for you, these tablets.

"There is no excuse that you do not bring these tablets. Next time, any honourable member who does not have a tablet will not be allowed to pose questions because you were given that asset last year.

"Takakutengerai magadgets. Ari kupi (we bought gadgets for you. Where are they)?" said Mudenda to another MP.

After the introduction of virtual sittings as a measure to limit physical sittings due to the Covid-19 threat, iPads for all MPs in both the Senate and the lower house were purchased.

However, some of the MPs have never brought the gadgets for use in parliament.

Most have also failed to use the gadgets even after going through the necessary training to operate them.

Coupled with internet challenges and failure to get adequate training, the gadgets have become useless as members often times fail to connect.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

