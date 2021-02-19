Liberia: University of Liberia Honors 31 Faculty Authors

Monrovia — The University of Liberia (UL) has certificated 31 of its faculty authors in recognition of their scholarly works. Their publications covered the period from academic years 2018/2019 and 2019/ 2020.

Those honored were Dr. Moses M. Zinnah, Ph.D., Professor and Vice President for Academic Affairs; Dr. Josephus M. Gray, Ph.D., Associate Professor and Dean of Liberia College; Associate Professor Eva Mappy Morgan, LLM; Dr. Eugene Shannon, Ph.D; Dr. Lester Z. Tenny, Associate Professor of UL Graduate Studies Program in MBA.

The list also includes Dr. James McClain, Ph.D, Assistant Professor and Dean of Science College; Assistant Professor Thomas Kaydor, M.Sc, (Ph.D candidate) and Academic Coordinator of UL Graduate School; Mamadou L. Bah, Ph.D, Assistant Professor of the IBB Graduate Studies Program and Assistant Professor Johnson J. Geply, Ph.D, among other distinguished professors and instructors.

The 31 faculty members were all recipients of cash and prestigious Certificate of Scholastic Recognition having acquired honor in academic excellence through peer-reviewed publications at their respective colleges, graduate studies and professional schools.

Three of the 31 honorees hold the rank of full professorship while five hold the rank of associate professor and 13 assistant professors, nine are holders of instructor rank.

The list of the distinguished honorees include 15 Ph.D holders, one LLM Degree holder and 15 holders of M.Sc. Degree. The university has more than 800 faculty members, who are full-time and adjunct faculty.

The inaugural recognition ceremony recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of University of Liberia professors and instructors, as part of activities marking the 101st commencement.