Nigeria: NACA Denies Recruitment Exercise, Warns Against Fake Websites

19 February 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nike Adebowale

NACA said it posts employment opportunities on its official website; www.naca.gov.ng.

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) says it is not conducting any mass recruitment contrary to information circulating on some social media platforms.

In a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, Toyin Aderibigbe, NACA's Head, Public Relations and Protocol, said numerous job offers are being circulated by unauthorised persons using the name of the agency.

Ms Aderibigbe said these persons are soliciting job applications and some requiring applicants to pay processing fees.

She said the agency posts employment opportunities on its official website; www.naca.gov.ng. and has not engaged the services of a recruitment agent.

News of the AIDS agency's alleged mass recruitment has been circulating on WhatsApp and other social media platforms in the last one week. The fake application site listed about 15 vacant positions in the agency.

Read the full statement by NACA below.

PRESS RELEASE

Disclaimer!!

We bring to the notice of the general public that the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) is not mass recruiting. It has come to our attention that numerous job offers are being circulated by unauthorised persons using the name of the Agency to solicit for job applications and some requiring applicants to pay processing fees.

NACA posts employment opportunities on its official website; www.naca.gov.ng. and has not engaged the services of a recruitment agent. It is the responsibility of job seekers to research and verify information pertaining job postings. NACA does not charge/ accept any amount or security deposit from job seekers during its application, selection or interview process.

NACA would not accept any liability towards the representation made in any fraudulent communication or its consequences, and such fraudulent communication shall not be treated as any kind of offer or representation by NACA.

To view current vacancies, click here.

www.naca.gov.ng

Signed:

Management

18/02/2021

