Zimbabwe: Mutare Needs Additional U.S.$300k to Complete Dangamvura Water Project

19 February 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

Mutare — Thousands of residents who have waited for years to see water drip from their Dangamvura high density suburb taps will have to wait longer for the necessity as council says it needs an additional US$300 000 to complete the water project.

In February last year, African Development Bank (AfDB) disbursed US$500 000 for the installation of an 8km pipeline that feeds Dangamvura reservoirs.

Council said the installation of the 400mm pipeline, an upgrade from the current 300 mm, was going to guarantee Dangamvura residents uninterrupted water supplies.

However, while addressing media Monday, acting town clerk Antony Mutara said the authority will need an additional US$300 000 to complete the project.

"We are working flat out to complete the project. The only challenge that was delaying the completion is related to income and flow of funds. You remember at a certain point, the cost was way above US$500 000," said Mutara, who replaced Joshua Maligwa who succumbed to Covid-19 related complications last month.

"We need additional funds. When our income inflows improve, then the pace of the project moves faster.

"We are talking of foreign currency because work there is calculated in terms of US dollars or equivalent on the day because it may vary."

The acting town clerk said if the flow of the money improved, he was confident they may complete the project by April this year.

"If I give a timeline, you will hold us accountable according to that timeline. So, if the residents give us the money, we will push to end of March or April."

He pleaded with ratepayers to settle their bills, saying council could not offer quality service delivery from empty coffers.

"We encourage those who owe the council to pay up so that we can move the developmental agenda for the city forward," he said.

Dangamvura residents have always been at loggerheads with their council over the slow pace of addressing the water crisis.

Mutare City draws its water from Pungwe River, Odzani and Small Bridge dam.

The three water bodies have the capacity to supply the city for the next decade without any challenges.

