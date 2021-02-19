Somalia: Normalcy Returns to Mogadishu After Brief Clashes

The situation in Mogadishu was calm on Friday, after heavy fighting last night in the capital, between the security forces and the candidates' guards.

Somali Government forces are patrolling many parts of Mogadishu, encircling the statue of the Daljirka Dahson, where the opposition planned to hold a protest in the morning.

Troops also closed most key roads, preventing people and vehicles from using them.

The Somali government has banned the public gatherings Wednesday, citing the reemergence of the Covid-19 in the country that left more than 170 people dead.

