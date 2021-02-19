Liberia: Tragedy Hits EPS

19 February 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Tragedy has hit the Executive Protection Service (EPS) as one of its agents, Melvin Earley, reportedly committed a suicide while on duty with the President in Tappita, Nimba County.

The incident which occurred early Friday morning has left much speculation with some reports claiming that the agent had been dissatisfied over the handling of his perdiem.

But in a statement issued Friday, the EPS, which confirmed the sudden death of one of agent Melvin Earley said the long serving EPS agent shot himself at about 06:03 am on Friday, February 19, 2021 in Tappita, Nimba County. He was on duty during time of the incident.

The EPS announced that it has launched a full scale investigation to establish any potential reason of the suicide.

Agent Earley has been with EPS since the restructuring of the service after the Liberian Civil crisis.

Meanwhile, the hierarchy of the EPS extends heartfelt condolences to his family.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Kenya President's Cabinet Reshuffle Gives Posts to Former Foes
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.