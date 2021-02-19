Liberia: Tragedy Hits EPS

Tragedy has hit the Executive Protection Service (EPS) as one of its agents, Melvin Earley, reportedly committed a suicide while on duty with the President in Tappita, Nimba County.

The incident which occurred early Friday morning has left much speculation with some reports claiming that the agent had been dissatisfied over the handling of his perdiem.

But in a statement issued Friday, the EPS, which confirmed the sudden death of one of agent Melvin Earley said the long serving EPS agent shot himself at about 06:03 am on Friday, February 19, 2021 in Tappita, Nimba County. He was on duty during time of the incident.

The EPS announced that it has launched a full scale investigation to establish any potential reason of the suicide.

Agent Earley has been with EPS since the restructuring of the service after the Liberian Civil crisis.

Meanwhile, the hierarchy of the EPS extends heartfelt condolences to his family.