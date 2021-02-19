Zimbabwe: Chiwenga, Officials' Vaccination Against Covid-19

New Zimbabwe
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga (file photo).
19 February 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Idah Mhetu

Vice President and health minister Constantino Chiwenga and a handful government and Harare city officials Thursday took their Covid-19 jabs, becoming the first Zimbabweans to be injected with the Chinese made Sinopharm vaccine.

Zimbabwe's historic vaccination programme kicked off Thursday after the country received a donation of 200 000 shots of the life-saving medicine from the Asian country.

Chiwenga, his deputy John Mangwiro, officials from the health ministry and the Harare city health department also volunteered to become the first recipients of the life-saving drug in a symbolic gesture also meant to assure other health care workers and citizens the medicine was safe.

Below are some pictures of the officials taking the vaccine.

