Nigeria: We're Committed to Safety of Air Passengers - Azman Air

The management of Azman Air said this after an incident which occurred on Tuesday evening involving its Boeing 737 aircraft with registration 5N SYS, and flight number ZQ2325 had a tyre burst after landing on runway 18 R of Muritala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

Recall Vanguard had earlier reported that the Lagos runway was closed owing to the incident which sent panic among air passengers though without any casualty.

FAAN also confirmed the incident and told Vanguard that "All passengers and crew on board the aircraft were safely evacuated at 1908 hours, and officials of FAAN Air Rescue and Fire Fighting Services, AIB and NAHCO are already working to ensure the aircraft is towed out of the runway, so as to restore normalcy, "

But reacting to the incident, Azman Air noted that the incident was calmly controlled with no question of any casualty, saying this was so because of the premium value placed on SAFETY. The management says the experienced flight crew carried out all the necessary procedure base on Aviation standard and recommended practices which led to the safety of passengers on board.

Azman Air said, "The first approach to landing onto runway 18L was discontinued due to bad weather around Lagos thereby holding a while for the weather to clear.

" The aircraft was landed safely on the second attempt, at the international wing of the Airport, only for the pilot to notice some vibration and sound of a burst during ground rolling.

"The pilot-in-command immediately contacted the control tower for assistance and briefed the passengers that were eventually disembarked safely and transferred to the terminal. All the passengers were calm, as it was not a life-threatening incident."

Azman Air remains committed to the Safety of our Passengers and we will continue to demonstrate this commitment in every aspect of our operations.

