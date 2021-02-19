Nigeria: Borno Seals Off 3 Banks

Borno state government has sealed three national banks for not updating their property records in different locations in Maiduguri metropolis.

The Special Enforcement Operation was led by Executive Secretary Borno Geographic Information Service, BOGIS, Engr. Adam Bababe.

According to him, the agency had written series of letters in June and August, 2020 as well January this year to landlords of all the organizations but they failed to turn up.

Bababe said the Agency would take similar exercise to banks and other financial institutions across the state.

"So far we have visited some branches of national banks, it is not targeted at banks, it is property visitation during the daytime.

"Some property owners failed to come to us so we started with filling stations and then proceeded to property where NGOs and local NGOs are residing, using as offices and warehouses now we moved to commercial banks.

"Yeah, we have sealed some banks until they come to comply with our regulation, we are not to open now. Today, we have sealed three banks. Because the government needs the revenue, the government needs to update its records, the government needs to have a vibrant database of all the property in Borno state.

"It is disheartening that you find a particular bank has branches in some cities they have been complying with regulations of land use, they have been paid grant rents but then in Borno here they failed to do it because they feel the laws are not very strong so we are here to ensure that all these regulations is adhere to." Engr. Adam said.

The Executive Secretary pointed out that for any transaction of lease of property or change of purpose to be legal, the Executive Governor must give approval.

He said out of the 183 International and local NGOs operating in the state, only 21 are duly registered.

He said the agency had sealed 8 offices and warehouses include that of International and local non-government organisations.