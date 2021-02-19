Nigeria: Borno Seals Off 3 Banks

19 February 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olatunji Omirin

Borno state government has sealed three national banks for not updating their property records in different locations in Maiduguri metropolis.

The Special Enforcement Operation was led by Executive Secretary Borno Geographic Information Service, BOGIS, Engr. Adam Bababe.

According to him, the agency had written series of letters in June and August, 2020 as well January this year to landlords of all the organizations but they failed to turn up.

Bababe said the Agency would take similar exercise to banks and other financial institutions across the state.

"So far we have visited some branches of national banks, it is not targeted at banks, it is property visitation during the daytime.

"Some property owners failed to come to us so we started with filling stations and then proceeded to property where NGOs and local NGOs are residing, using as offices and warehouses now we moved to commercial banks.

"Yeah, we have sealed some banks until they come to comply with our regulation, we are not to open now. Today, we have sealed three banks. Because the government needs the revenue, the government needs to update its records, the government needs to have a vibrant database of all the property in Borno state.

"It is disheartening that you find a particular bank has branches in some cities they have been complying with regulations of land use, they have been paid grant rents but then in Borno here they failed to do it because they feel the laws are not very strong so we are here to ensure that all these regulations is adhere to." Engr. Adam said.

The Executive Secretary pointed out that for any transaction of lease of property or change of purpose to be legal, the Executive Governor must give approval.

He said out of the 183 International and local NGOs operating in the state, only 21 are duly registered.

He said the agency had sealed 8 offices and warehouses include that of International and local non-government organisations.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Kenya President's Cabinet Reshuffle Gives Posts to Former Foes
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.