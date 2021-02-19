Nigeria: Kano Records 19,000 Survival Fund Beneficiaries

19 February 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ibrahim Musa Giginyu

The Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, has revealed that Kano State has 19,042 beneficiaries under the federal government's Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Survival Fund.

The minister who disclosed this during a capacity building workshop for women farmers and traders associations in Kano, said the beneficiaries got N1.875bn under the Payroll Support and the Artisan schemes.

She also stated that under the Formalisation Support Scheme, 7,927out of 8,406 certificates had been generated for Kano businesses, totalling N47.5m.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, at the workshop, said it was statistically accepted that women produced about 60 to 90 per cent of all food grown, processed, stored and marketed in Nigerian local communities, adding that in Nigeria, women constituted about 70 per cent of those engaged in MSMEs, and that it was painfully discovered that women were always relegated as a result of social, economic, political and cultural factors.

The National President of Women Farmers and Traders Association, Hajiya Aisha Suleiman Baffa, stressed that there was a need for multi-sector coordinated action and government setting an enabling policy environment, among other issues, to promote and encourage the sector.

