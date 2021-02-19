Nigeria: Buhari Meets Ex-VP Sambo Over Niger's Run-Off Polls

18 February 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, received in audience former Nigerian Vice President, Architect Mohammed Namadi Sambo, who is ECOWAS Head of Mission on the elections in Niger Republic, at State House, Abuja.

President Buhari, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, said outgoing President Mahamadou Issoufou of Republic of Niger and his government deserved accolades for keeping scrupulously to their country's Constitution with respect to run-off polls scheduled for February 21, 2021.

The President congratulated Arc. Sambo on the first round of the elections, which produced no clear winner, thus compelling a run-off set for February 21, 2021, as prescribed by the Constitution of the country.

Buhari, while stating that "Niger is our very close neighbour," said the peace of the country must matter to Nigeria.

"Neighbourliness, whether national or individual, is very important, as the peace of your neighbour, or lack of it, may also affect your own well-being," President Buhari also said.

He wished Republic of Niger, Arc. Sambo and his team the best of luck, as the run-off polls hold over the weekend.

The statement quoted the ECOWAS Head of Mission as saying that campaigns have been peaceful thus far, as the contending political parties seal deals and alliances for outright victory.

It said, in the first round of the election, Mohamed Bazoum, former minister of interior and foreign affairs, led with 39.33 per cent of the vote compared to former president Mahamane Ousmane who polled 17 per cent, both scores falling short of the required 50 per cent for outright presidential victory.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Kenya President's Cabinet Reshuffle Gives Posts to Former Foes
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.