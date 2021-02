Nigeria: States to Pay Compensation for Damages, Reconstruct Destroyed Homes During Targeted Attacks

Efforts will be made towards the investigation, arrest, and prosecution of all perpetrators of crime in the country while both the States and Federal governments would ensure the full protection of all Nigerians wherever they reside.

These were some of the outcomes of the first physical meeting of the National Economic Council, after a critical review of the security situation in the country, under the chairmanship of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

According to the resolution of the Council, both the Federal and State governments should recommit to "the protection of all residents of all States including non-indigenous communities and religious and ethnic minorities within state jurisdictions."

"All Nigerians in their various States of abode, regardless of their ethnic or religious affiliation, will be afforded the full weight of the protection of their governments at both Federal and State levels," Laolu Akande, spokesman of the vice-president, said in a statement.

"During the meeting which was chaired by the Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the Council deliberated on the security situation in the country and reached a consensus on a mutual framework for addressing the protection of vulnerable communities, especially ethnic and religious minorities.

"The Governors reaffirmed their commitment to national unity and pledged among other things, to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of crime, to collaborate with federal authorities to reconstruct destroyed homes, and pay compensation where appropriate for damage to property and livelihoods during targeted attacks on communities, as well as the unequivocal condemnation of manifestations of hatred, hate crimes and related violence against communities."

The Council considered these issues:

According to Akande, the council agreed to look into the following areas: "The protection of all residents of all States, including non-indigenous communities and religious and ethnic minorities within State jurisdictions;

"The arrest and prosecution of all perpetrators of crime; In collaboration with federal authorities, the reconstruction of destroyed homes and payment of compensation where appropriate by State authorities for damage to property and livelihoods sustained during targeted attacks on communities within their jurisdictions;

"Ensuring that deceased victims of such violence are duly accorded dignified burial rites; the immediate public and unequivocal condemnation of all manifestations of hatred, targeted violence, and other hate crimes against ethnic, religious, and minority groups;

Local security initiatives

"Ensuring that local security initiatives - whether they are State government law enforcement agencies or local vigilante groups or the Community Policing programme of the Nigeria Police Force - are inclusive and are composed with due consideration given to adequate representation of non-indigenous/minority resident communities;

"Ensuring that all State, local and communal security initiatives operate according to guidelines consistent with State legislation and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and other relevant laws and are subjected to rigorous oversight;

"Ensuring that innocent citizens and entire communities are not slandered, harassed or victimized for the crimes perpetrated by criminal elements within those communities on the basis of ethnic or religious affiliation.

"The continued organization of and participation in town hall meetings in the localities where ethnic strife has taken place by Governors representing all geopolitical zones.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

States control forest reserves

"That State Governments have statutory jurisdiction over forest reserves and will seek federal support for efforts to eradicate forest-based crime. (Council deliberated on how forests should be better managed and secured against criminals and criminality.)

"That the National Livestock Transformation Plan is a comprehensive strategy for addressing the farmer-herder conflict developed by the States in collaboration with the Federal Government and Governors will seek its full implementation. (States are encouraged to promote modernization of livestock and Council, therefore, called for the strengthening of the National Livestock Transformation Plan.). The strengthening of border controls to discourage cross-border crimes and the effective observation of ECOWAS Transhumance protocols.