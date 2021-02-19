South Africa: Meet the Makers of Makers Landing

analysis

Bakers are baking and makers are making at Makers Landing at the V&A Waterfront. Forming part of the cruise terminal at the harbour, it has created a space to celebrate South African food under one roof.

Having first visited Makers Landing in August 2020, when it was a construction site requiring great imagination to visualise the end result, it was heartening to return in February 2021 to witness the dreams come to life.

It is part of the cruise ship terminal - that part is still in the future - but the space has come to life pretty much as project manager West Wilkinson outlined it last year. There are on-site artisans baking and brewing, a sit-down restaurant, a huge bar and seating area (destined to become a market), pods selling cheeses and chicken wings, a demo kitchen and an incubator which is nurturing new food entrepreneurs.

"Honestly, I think if I had had to paint the picture of opening the doors on December 10, 2020 when I met you I don't think I could imagine a better way of opening," said Wilkinson. "We really have an incredible mix of the most amazing businesses here and the stories coming out...