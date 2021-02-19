Tanzania: Region to Phase Out Bicycles Use in Its CBD

Shinyanga — SHINYANGA region is planning to phase out use of bicycles as means of transport in its central business districts (CBD), and instead introduce commuter buses.

Shinyanga Municipal Council Executive Director, Geoffrey Mwangulumbi said the directive will be implemented by April this year.

"Commuter buses and tricycles commonly known as Bajaj will be allowed to operate in Shinyanga Municipality as from April this year. After upgrading commuter buses and tricycles as safe means of transport, bicycle services will no longer be allowed in the Municipal centre," said Mr Mwangulumbi during their council meeting held recently.

"We are now coordinating the Hiace type buses and Bajaj to make sure the services are in place as per schedule. We have reached the decision after the councillors demanded that we have reliable transport within the municipality," he added.

The Council Director further said all Bus stops in the vicinity are already set to implement the directive, with special routes likely to be introduced after a final meeting with the buses owners.

On his part, the Municipal Mayor, Mr David Nkulila, said once the buses will start the business, the bicycles will be forced to shift to remote areas.

He said the new public transport services have numerous benefits to the public, including triggering economic growth in the municipal centre.

Reached for a comment, many of the interviewed residents supported the move as a formal and secure means of transport.

To some, that was not the right time to monopolize roads with buses and Bajaj, which do not go right into homesteads, where the bicycle riders reach to pick them up.