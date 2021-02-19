Uganda: Eight People Killed in Buhweju Landslides

19 February 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Frederick Anyine

Eight people have been killed by landslides after a rainstorm hit Kyesika Cell in Katara Parish, Karungu Sub-county, Buhweju District.

The downpour that started at about midday destroyed property including Crescent Tiwangye Asiimwe's kitchen where the deceased were taking shelter.

The Mbarara District Inspector of Schools, Deo Muhwezi, who is also a resident of Katara, said police and health workers visited the scene to offer assistance.

Mr Muhwezi identified the deceased as Jovita Kyogabirwe ,30, and her three children.

He said other two victims are admitted to Bwizibwera Health Centre IV in Mbarara.

The deceased children were identified as Timothy Tayebwa ,12 , Annah Nkarekaho ,6 ,and Agnes Akora , 8.

Others identified by Muhwezi were Topisita Keminagano ,81, and Specioza Busingye ,60.

The Buhweju District Police Commander, Mr Denis Kamugisha, said the postmortems were done at the scene of the incident and relatives have been permitted to proceed with burial arrangements.

