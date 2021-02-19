Tanzania: Rombo Man Arrested for Killing His Sister

A WOMAN, Margaret Mushi, alleged to have been killed by her brother due to a commercial dispute in Rombo District, has been buried at Singa village in Moshi District.

It is claimed that Margaret was killed by his brother, one, Neoni Lazaro, following a dispute concerning the sale of tomatoes cultivated by the deceased.

It is alleged that the Lazaro used the proceedings (40,000/-) without the consent of the deceased.

Margaret, who died on February 10, this year, as a result of wounds inflicted by her brother, used to stay in Urauri area, Reha Ward, within Rombo District.

She had earlier invited her brother to stay with her in Rombo after the latter complained about difficulties in life at Kibosho where he was living.

According to the early investigation reports by the police, Margaret died as a result of wounds inflicted by his brother.

A police statement said that the deceased had cultivated the tomatoes and after the harvests of the same, she directed her brother to sell the produce but the latter didn't submit the money.

Francis Kisoka, the deceased's son, urged relevant authorities to take legal action against his uncle who is alleged to have caused his mother's death.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of my mother, who was my guardian in life.

The chairman of Singa Kati hamlet, where both the deceased and the alleged killer originate, Mr Pantaleo Kileo, said that the alleged young man has been facing various allegations in his home area before the current incident in Rombo.