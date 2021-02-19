Tanzania: Council Destroys 28m/-Illicit Liquor

AUTHORITIES in Muleba District have destroyed a consignment of illegal liquor spirits worth 28m/- apparently brought into the country in porous borders.

Muleba District Commissioner (DC), Engineer Richard Ruyango said the liquor in sachets was impounded in an operation conducted in 2017/2018, naming Jovitus Lwaitama as the suspect behind the haul.

"The impounded spirits could not be disposed immediately due to an injunction filed at the District Magistrate's court. However, the Regional Prosecutions Office successfully won the case and the spirits were destroyed on Wednesday," he said.

Elaborating, Eng Ruyango warned that similar operations would continue to ensure that any illegal and dangerous drugs are not imported as they pose health risks in the public.