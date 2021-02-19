Tanzania: Council Destroys 28m/-Illicit Liquor

19 February 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

AUTHORITIES in Muleba District have destroyed a consignment of illegal liquor spirits worth 28m/- apparently brought into the country in porous borders.

Muleba District Commissioner (DC), Engineer Richard Ruyango said the liquor in sachets was impounded in an operation conducted in 2017/2018, naming Jovitus Lwaitama as the suspect behind the haul.

"The impounded spirits could not be disposed immediately due to an injunction filed at the District Magistrate's court. However, the Regional Prosecutions Office successfully won the case and the spirits were destroyed on Wednesday," he said.

Elaborating, Eng Ruyango warned that similar operations would continue to ensure that any illegal and dangerous drugs are not imported as they pose health risks in the public.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Kenya President's Cabinet Reshuffle Gives Posts to Former Foes
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.