Kenya: Marijuana Worth Sh81 Million Destroyed After Court Order

18 February 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Marijuana worth Sh81 million was on Thursday morning set ablaze in Naivasha following orders by the court.

Police in Naivasha set nearly 3,000 stems of Marijuana on fire at the Naivasha dumpsite.

The torching follows raids on cannabis sativa growing at the expansive Kedong ranch in Mai Mahiu last weekend.

The operation was conducted by a multi-agency team comprising of Anti-Narcotics detectives and police officers.

Police officers, acting on a tip-off from members of the public, pounced on the suspects weeding a more than one-acre field of bhang at Kedong ranch.

According to Naivasha sub-county commissioner Mutua Kisilu, who was in charge of the operation to destroy the illegal herb, police are seeking more suspects in relation to the incident.

"We have managed to burn bhang worth over Sh81m that was recovered by our officers last week. We however believe that there is a major cartel involved in this trade and we shall not rest until we arrest and charge them in court," he said.

The sub-county boss further said his team was planning an aerial survey over the vast Mai Mahiu and Narok areas to establish if there were other bhang plantations.

During the raid, 14 suspects were arrested and have since been arraigned in court, where they were denied bond following a request by the prosecution.

Naivasha Chief Magistrate Kennedy Bidali issued an order for the bhang to be set on fire.

