Tanzania: 361,530 People Get Improved Community Health Cards

AT least 361,530 people from 92,926 vulnerable households in 85 district councils in 25 regions have been issued with improved Community Health Fund (iCHF) cards, enabling them to get treatment anywhere in the country.

To reach these vulnerable households, the Prime Minister's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government)) partnered with Pact-Tanzania, which supports orphans and vulnerable children through the USAID Kizazi Kipya project.

The health fund cards offer insurance that covers the costs of general health services, including child health services. USAID Kizazi Kipya has, therefore, subsidised the first year of premiums worth 4.67bn/-.

Handing over the health insurance cards to some recipients at the Local Government Training Institute (LGTI) in Hombolo, Deputy Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) Dr Festo Dugange said that the improved community health fund is a crucial service because it enables the beneficiaries to access health services.

He said the beneficiaries can access the services at dispensaries, health centres and district hospitals across the country. He said that the government is committed to ensuring that all people and communities have access to healthcare despite financial difficulties.

"Sometimes people do not have money at all the time of sickness but having the iCHF card will enable them access health services in a timely manner," he said.

He commended the initiative of Pact-Tanzania through the USAID Kizazi Kipya Project saying, "Pact-Tanzania continues to set a high bar for providing services to those challenged by marginalization and poverty." He called on all health workers in the country to ensure that all the households issued with health insurance cards and all other people with health insurance cards get quality services.

Dr Dugange called on Regional and District Commissioners to strongly oversee improved community health fund and encourage more people to register.

The Director of Health Services in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Dr Ntuli Kapologwe, when speaking at the event said: "The 4.6bn/- support from Pact Tanzania in addition to helping children from the vulnerable households will also help improve provision of health services like purchase of drugs and equipment." Mr Ally Kebby, Project Manager at HPSS, on his part termed the event a historic one as many vulnerable households were enrolled in the CHF system.

He said the CHF has taken a long stride and it is really encouraging to see the number of people who register every day, attributing the success to regional and district officers. Mr Kebby noted that the fund touches all levels of people in the society, stating that some 1.5 million people throughout the country got health services using the improved community health fund between November and December, 2020.

"HPSS will continue providing public education on the importance of having CHF," he said, thanking Pact Tanzania for the big effort to reach the vulnerable households.

He noted that about 60 per cent of population is on dire poverty adding need such support.