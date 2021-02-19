Tanzania: Take Weather Forecasting Seriously - TMA

THE public has been urged to effectively utilise weather forecasting information to deal with climate change challenges.

Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) Director of Research and Applied Meteorology Dr Ladislaus Chang'a said in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday that the use of weather information will help to get positive results in social and economic sectors.

Dr Chang'a was speaking on behalf of TMA Director-General Dr Agnes Kijazi during a media workshop on climate outlook for March-May 2021 rainfall season.

He said recently people have witnessed various effects of climate change including, heavy rain seasons, changes of rain seasons especially on onset and offset of rains.

He commended the media for their efforts to ensure that the public receive updated information, which have helped a lot in dealing with the challenges.

He said that Masika rains are crucial for the Northern parts of the country which receive rains twice a year (bimodal).

"The rains are crucial especially in production of various sectors, thus correct weather information and its effects and steps to be taken by wanachi should be given on time to enable people to make appropriate decision on various production activities," he said.

He, however, said that TMA has continued to improve its weather information, which has increased efficiency.

Dr Chang'a, however, commended the fifth phase government, for its efforts to improve weather infrastructure and services in the country including strengthening weather stations and installation of modern machines such as radar systems.

He said the systems have helped a lot to increase efficiency especially at the moment where the world is experiencing weather changes by releasing correct information.