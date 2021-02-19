Kenya: DCI Detains Mechanic Found With Dead Taxi Driver's Car Tracking Device

18 February 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Joseph Ndunda

A mechanic found with a tracking device removed from a car belonging to a taxi driver who was robbed of the vehicle in Kasarani before he was later found dead at Longonot, Nakuru County will be detained for 14 more days.

Anthony Kinuthia Mwangi will be detained by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) at Kasarani police station as police probe robbery with violence against Amos Ndung' on February 9.

The car tracking device led DCI officers to Kiambu where it was allegedly recovered from Mwangi.

In an affidavit filed at Makadara law courts, constable Geoffrey Kamau said Ndung'u's wife had reported the incident to police on February 11 after her husband failed to return home from work the previous day.

"Preliminary investigations in this matter led police officers to Kiambu whereby the respondent (Mwangi) was arrested in possession of the car tracking device belonging to the deceased's car," Kamau stated in the affidavit.

Kamau said he needed time to record witness statements, visit the scene of crime at Longonot in Nakuru and conduct a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of the death of the deceased.

Other areas of the investigation to be covered include getting mobile data on geographical locations and communication from mobile telephone service providers.

But he revealed that Mwangi was offering crucial leads which might lead to the arrest of his accomplices.

Mwangi said the gadget was taken to him by a client he had served for more than a year and was not aware that it was removed from the vehicle after robbery.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Kenya President's Cabinet Reshuffle Gives Posts to Former Foes
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.