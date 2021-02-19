Tanzania: Kwaheri Maalim - Zanzibar First Vice President Seif Sharif Hamad Laid to Rest

18 February 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

FIRST Vice President of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad's body has been laid to rest at Nyali, Mtambwe in Pemba on Thursday evening.

The politicians laid into rest at his ancestral homeland, eulogized by friends, family and leaders from opposition parties and government.

His casket, covered with the Tanzania National flag, was driven in a motorcade from Pemba Airport to Nyali Village, his ancestral homeland.

The politicians died on Wednesday, February at Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam, where he was receiving treatments.

In depth: Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad's life and Zanzibar politics (1943-2021)

President John Magufuli and Zanzibar President Mwinyi declared three and seven days respectively, for mourning of the fallen icon of opposition politics in both Mainland and Isles.

Isles President Mwinyi led other top government officials and wananchi in the burial of Hamad alias Maalim Seif.

Thousands of Zanzibaris gathered at Mtambwe to say a final goodbye to the gone Maalim.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Kenya President's Cabinet Reshuffle Gives Posts to Former Foes
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.