Tanzania: Kwaheri Maalim - Zanzibar First Vice President Seif Sharif Hamad Laid to Rest

FIRST Vice President of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad's body has been laid to rest at Nyali, Mtambwe in Pemba on Thursday evening.

The politicians laid into rest at his ancestral homeland, eulogized by friends, family and leaders from opposition parties and government.

His casket, covered with the Tanzania National flag, was driven in a motorcade from Pemba Airport to Nyali Village, his ancestral homeland.

The politicians died on Wednesday, February at Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam, where he was receiving treatments.

President John Magufuli and Zanzibar President Mwinyi declared three and seven days respectively, for mourning of the fallen icon of opposition politics in both Mainland and Isles.

Isles President Mwinyi led other top government officials and wananchi in the burial of Hamad alias Maalim Seif.

Thousands of Zanzibaris gathered at Mtambwe to say a final goodbye to the gone Maalim.