Tanzania: Immigration Nets 25 Prohibited Immigrants in Kagera

Bukoba — THE Immigration Department has tightened surveillance along borders in Kagera Region and 25 prohibited illegal immigrants within two days.

Kagera Regional Immigration Officer Assistant Commissioner (ACI), Hamza Ismael Shabani told the 'Daily News' that between February 7-8 this year at least 25 illegal immigrants were arrested including 24 Burundians and a Rwandese.

Citing detail, he said 16 Burundians were arrested in Ngara District, five in Biharamulo and four in Bukoba Municipal Council, adding that all of them had already been served with Order of Departure (OD).

Equally, Mr Shabani said some 3,068 prohibited immigrants were nabbed by the Immigration Department in Kagera Region last year for entering and living in the country without processing their residential permits.

He explained that the prohibited immigrants included 2,256 Burundians, 479 Ugandans, 278 Rwandese and 24 Ethiopians.

The list also included 10 people from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), nine Somalis, six Chinese, two Egyptians, two Kenyans, a Pakistani and a Malawian.

He said a total of 2,817 prohibited immigrants were deported, 196 others arraigned in court and 126 of them sentenced to imprisonment ranging between one to 3 years.

Mr Shabani further said the immigration officials in collaboration with village leadership were working closely to identify people who reside in the areas without processing their residential permits.

However, he appealed to residents to report foreigners to authorities for necessary measures, saying: "Border between a country and another is an opportunity for good living and business not entertaining crime.

"People should use border areas to do business and improve their living standards provided that they meet all the legal requirements. Our role as government is to make sure that these people benefit, but must follow immigration regulations."