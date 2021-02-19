Nigeria: EFCC Uncovers Internet Scam Training Centre, Arrests 27

19 February 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Kingsley Nweze

Operatives of the Abuja Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have uncovered another training centre for the grooming of internet fraudsters.

The 'academy' located in the Arab Contractors area of Mpape Hills, a suburb of Abuja, was discovered when operatives, acting on intelligence, stormed the base yesterday and arrested 27 internet fraud suspects.

EFCC had discovered an internet fraud academy in the Bwari axis of Abuja, where 10 suspects said to be learning the trade of cyber trickery were arrested.

A statement issued yesterday by the EFCC spokesman, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, indicated that the coordinator of the Mpape centre, said to be 30-year-old Emmanuel Clement, and his 'students' were mostly young school leavers, including ladies within the age range of 18 and 25 years.

The statement titled, 'EFCC uncovers another internet fraud training centre in Abuja', said, "Items recovered from the suspects include a Toyota Venza car, 30 mobile phones and one laptop. They will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Kenya President's Cabinet Reshuffle Gives Posts to Former Foes
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.