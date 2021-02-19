South Africa: Eastern Cape Health MEC Fired As Criminal Case Looms

analysis

The Special Investigations Unit claims their first scalp in the Eastern Cape as Premier Oscar Mabuyane, "relieves" MEC for Health, Sindiswa Gomba of her duties to focus on criminal case against her.

Confronted by a push from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) for action and renewed charges of her alleged involvement in fraud with the money set aside for the late president Nelson Mandela's funeral, a worried-looking Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane fired his Health MEC, Sindiswa Gomba on Thursday morning.

He said he did so to allow Gomba time to prepare for the criminal case brought against her relating to the Mandela funeral funds.

Mabuyane said the SIU had recommended that he take action against Gomba and the former head of the Department of Health, Dr Thobile Mbengashe for their part in the R10-million scandal-riddled procurement of medical scooters for the province.

Gomba was "relieved" from her duties, he said but a disciplinary hearing will be held to determine Mbengashe's fate.

A seemingly desperate Mabuyane however continued to defend Gomba calling the findings of the SIU an "unfortunate incident."

He has been very loyal to Gomba throughout her often disastrous tenure as Health MEC that resulted in the Minister...