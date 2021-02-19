Zimbabwe: Swimming Board to Decide National Champs' Fate

The national swimming board is next week expected to map the way forward on the postponed Senior National Championships.

The national gala that was penciled for this month was indefinitely postponed in January. Usually, the swimming season reaches the climax around March and then embarks on regional, continental and international competitions.

However, activities have been on hold since January.

Zimbabwe Aquatic Union president, Mary Kloppers, on Friday said the swimming board is scheduled to meet this week to discuss if they can still have the national event when they are allowed to resume their activities.

"The swimming board is having a meeting next week to deliberate on the question of holding champs.

"As for training, we will get back into it immediately when the Government announces we can as many swimmers train throughout the winter," said Kloppers.

Some of the competitions expected in the year include the CANA Championships, whose exact dates and venue are yet to be announced.

"It was meant to take place last year but didn't because of Covid. The plan is to have it later in the year although they have not identified a host yet. The junior and senior editions are usually held in alternate years but the plan is to combine them this year.

"The number of athletes will be dependent on exact dates. If it interferes with exams then the team will be very small. If it suits our exam timetable we could send 10 plus," said Kloppers.

The continental meet is most likely to be one of their major competitions this year.