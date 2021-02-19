Angola: Frederico Cardoso Named Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

18 February 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, appointed Frederico Manuel dos Santos e Silva Cardoso as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Angola in Saudi Arabia.

According to a press release from the Civil Affairs Office of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço also appointed Ottoniel Lobo de Carvalho dos Santos to the post of secretary of State for Finance and Treasury, replacing Osvaldo João Victorino.

Frederico Cardoso has held several positions in the State apparatus, the last of which was minister of State and Chief of Staff to the President of the Republic.

The diplomatic and cooperation relations between Angola and Saudi Arabia were reinforced in 2019 with the visit to the country of a high-level delegation from that Middle Eastern country.

