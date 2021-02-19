Angola: Judo - Neidy Loses in Tel Aviv Grand Slam

18 February 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Judoka Diassonema Neidy lost this Thursday in the "Grand Slam" of Tel Aviv, 0Israel, to the European champion, the Italian Verónica Toniolo.

With this defeat, due to two penalties, the Angolan is removed from the event that ends on Saturday, in the qualifying world circuits for the Olympic Games in Tokyo (Japan), taking place from July 23 to August 8.

Last January, Diassonema Neidy, who has benefited from an Olympic Solidarity scholarship in France, participated in a "Master" in Doha (capital of Qatar), where she beat the South Korean Jandi Kim in the first round, but lost in the eighth final with the Japanese Tsukasa Yoshida.

Diassonema Neidy is still participate in four more "Grand Slams", namely in Taskent, Antalya, Tbilisi and Paris.

She is the current African champion in the 57 kilograms title, achieved in December 2020 in Antananarivo, capital of Madagascar.

