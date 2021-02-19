Africa: Cameroon Eyes 100 Percent Record, Mozambique Play for Pride

Cameroon's young Indomitable Lions have already booked a ticket to the quarter finals of the Total Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations with an assured spot on top of Group A.

When they face bottom side Mozambique on Saturday at the Stade Cheikha Ould Boidiya in Nouakchott, they will be out to ensure a 100pc record in the group phase of the competition.

Mozambique's Mambinhas have already bowed out of the tournament and will be merely playing for pride in their final match. With losses to both Uganda and hosts Mauritania, there is no possibility they could finish third in the group.

The first timers lost both their matches 2-0 against the Ugandans and Mauritanians with coach Dario Monteiro maintaining that the team has been picking experience from each match and measuring their level against other junior teams from around the continent.

The tactician has hinted that he will give an opportunity to players who have not had a taste of the tournament to have some minutes to play, noting that it would be unfair for them to come all the way from Mozambique and go back home without a taste of the AFCON U20 on the pitch.

He comes up against a physical and hard-working Cameroonian team that will be looking to finish off the group phase with an unblemished record. Cameroon won via 1-0 margins against Mauritania and Uganda, with their mean defence ensuring a clean sheet in both.

Skipper Blondon Fengain has been in imperious form at the heart of defense and his leadership has been key in seeing the Central Africans win both their opening matches without allowing any goal in their rear.

Just like Monteiro, Cameroon's Ousmanou might be tempted to rotate his squad as he is already assured of a top spot finish. Sunday Jang Junior who has scored both their goals in the campaign might be rested as he came off the win over Uganda with a sprained ankle.

The tactician might give an opportunity to players who are yet to taste action in the competition with Etienne Eto'o Pineda set to be a consideration after sitting out on the bench for both matches.