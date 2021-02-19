Africa: Cameroon Eyes 100 Percent Record, Mozambique Play for Pride

19 February 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Cameroon's young Indomitable Lions have already booked a ticket to the quarter finals of the Total Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations with an assured spot on top of Group A.

When they face bottom side Mozambique on Saturday at the Stade Cheikha Ould Boidiya in Nouakchott, they will be out to ensure a 100pc record in the group phase of the competition.

Mozambique's Mambinhas have already bowed out of the tournament and will be merely playing for pride in their final match. With losses to both Uganda and hosts Mauritania, there is no possibility they could finish third in the group.

The first timers lost both their matches 2-0 against the Ugandans and Mauritanians with coach Dario Monteiro maintaining that the team has been picking experience from each match and measuring their level against other junior teams from around the continent.

The tactician has hinted that he will give an opportunity to players who have not had a taste of the tournament to have some minutes to play, noting that it would be unfair for them to come all the way from Mozambique and go back home without a taste of the AFCON U20 on the pitch.

He comes up against a physical and hard-working Cameroonian team that will be looking to finish off the group phase with an unblemished record. Cameroon won via 1-0 margins against Mauritania and Uganda, with their mean defence ensuring a clean sheet in both.

Skipper Blondon Fengain has been in imperious form at the heart of defense and his leadership has been key in seeing the Central Africans win both their opening matches without allowing any goal in their rear.

Just like Monteiro, Cameroon's Ousmanou might be tempted to rotate his squad as he is already assured of a top spot finish. Sunday Jang Junior who has scored both their goals in the campaign might be rested as he came off the win over Uganda with a sprained ankle.

The tactician might give an opportunity to players who are yet to taste action in the competition with Etienne Eto'o Pineda set to be a consideration after sitting out on the bench for both matches.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Kenya President's Cabinet Reshuffle Gives Posts to Former Foes
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.