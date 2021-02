Angola: Oil - Sonangol's New Board Appointed

Luanda — The Angolan President, João Lourenço, appointed last Thursday Olga Lukocheka da Silva Sabalo Miranda, Kátia Mariana Siliveli Epalanga Lutucuta and Osvaldo Inácio as executive directors of the country's largest oil company, Sonangol.

The new managers replace Josina Marília Ngongo Mendes Baião, Luís Ferreira do Nascimento José Maria and Osvaldo Salvador de Lemos Macaia.

João Lourenço also appointed Bernarda Gonçalves Martins as non-executive director of the Angolan oil company, tin replacement of Marcolino José Carlos Moco, who was also dismissed.

