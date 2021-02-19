Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Registers 52 New Infections and 21 Recoveries

Luanda — The Angolan health authorities reported, this Thursday, the registration of 52 new infections, 21 recoveries and 2 deaths from Covid-19, in the last 24 hours.

According to the health bulletin, 41 cases were diagnosed in Luanda Province, 3 in Benguela, 3 in Cabinda, 2 in Huíla, 1 in Bié, 1 in Huambo and 1 in Uíge.

Among the new patients, whose ages vary from 5 to 67 years old, 31 are male and 21 female.

The two deaths, involving Angolan citizens, were registered in Luanda.

Among the recovered patients, 6 are Luanda residents, 6 in Benguela, 5 in Uíge, 2 in Lunda Sul, 1 in Bié and 1 in Huambo.

The national total is now 20,452 cases, with 498 deaths, 18 972 recovered and 982 active.

Of the diseased, 4 are in critical condition, 8 severe, 65 moderate, 62 mild and 843 asymptomatic.

Up to now, the labs processed 1,566 samples by RT-PCR, with a daily positivity rate of 1%.

In the treatment centers, 139 patients are being monitored, 44 are in institutional quarantine, and 1,728 positive case contacts are under medical surveillance.

