Angola's Qualification for Afrobasket Could Happen Friday

Luanda — The national senior male basketball team could qualify for the African Basketball Championship, in case of a win against Mozambique, on Friday Night (8pm).

In this qualifying tournament, which takes place in Yaoundé (Cameroon), Angola needs only one victory to achieve its presence at Afrobasket2021, to be played from 24 August to 5 September, in Rwanda.

In the first qualifying round, the Angolan national team defeated the Mozambicans by impressive 87-58 at the Kigali Arena in Rwanda.

At half-time, the national team were leading with 14 points (40-26).

Besides the encounter with Mozambique, the national team will have two more games , the first one on Saturday with Kenya at 2pm and the second one on Sunday with Senegal at 8pm.

In the tournament, Angola are in the second position of group B with five points, behind Senegal with six, while Kenya come third with four points and Mozambique last with three.

For this last stage, the national coach, José Neto, has for this tournment the following players, Gerson Domingos, Gerson Lukeny, Pedro Bastos, Childe Dundão, Gildo Santos, Carlos Morais, Leonel Paulo, Melvy Silva, Jone Pedro, Valdelício Joaquim, Alexandre Jungo and Jilson Bango.

Angola is eleven times African champion.

