Mozambique: Covid-19 - Ten Deaths, 898 New Cases and 947 Recoveries

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Thursday reported ten further deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, 898 new cases and 947 recoveries.

According to a press release from the Health Ministry, the latest victims were all Mozambican men, aged between 54 and 86. Nine of the deaths occurred in Maputo city, and one in Tete. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 571. The great majority of the deaths - 447 (78.3 per cent) - have happened in the capital.

Since the start of the pandemic, 395,766 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 3,706 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 1,300 were from Maputo city, 568 from Tete, 314 from Inhambane, 290 from Cabo Delgado, 288 from Gaza, 253 from Sofala, 212 from Maputo province, 202 from Manica, 164 from Nampula, 86 from Niassa and 29 from Zambezia.

2,808 of the tests gave negative results, and 898 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 53,527.

Thursday's cases showed a positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be carrying the virus) of 24.2 per cent. The positivity rates for earlier this week were: Wednesday, 21.9 per cent; Tuesday, 33.2 per cent; Monday, 23 per cent; Sunday, 33 per cent; Saturday, 24.6 per cent. It would be unwise to deduce a trend from these figures: all that can be said with certainty is that regularly over a fifth of those tested are found to be infected.

Of the cases reported on Thursday, 878 are known to be Mozambican nationals. 13 are foreigners (but the Ministry did not give their nationalities), and in seven cases their nationality has yet to be confirmed. 459 are men or boys and 439 are women or girls. 47 are children under the age of 15 and 49 are over 65 years old. For 33 cases, no age information was available.

Almost half of all the cases reported were from Maputo city (337) and Maputo province (66). Between them, Maputo city and province accounted for 44.9 per cent of the new cases. There were also 103 cases from Tete, 103 from Sofala, 96 from Cabo Delgado, 82 from Inhambane, 54 from Gaza, 45 from Manica, six from Zambezia, four from Niassa and two from Nampula.

The Ministry release said that, over the same 24 hour period, 22 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (13 in Maputo, two each in Niassa, Nampula, Sofala and Inhambane and one in Zambezia), but 39 new patients were admitted (32 in Maputo, two in Nampula, Zambezia and Inhambane and one in Matola).

As of Thursday, there were 273 people under medical care in the Covid-19 wards (down from 279 on Wednesday). 212 (77.7 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also 15 patients in Zambezia, 12 in Matola, 11 in Tete, six in Nampula, six in Sofala, five in Inhambane, three in Cabo Delgado, and one each in Niassa, Manica and Gaza.

The Ministry reported that a further 947 people made a full recovery from Covid-19 in the same period (659 in Maputo province, 112 in Tete, 100 in Manica, 63 in Sofala and 13 in Zambezia.). This brings the total number of recoveries to 33,804, which is 63.2 per cent of all those diagnosed in Mozambique with Covid-19.

The fact that there were more recoveries than new cases on Thursday reduced the number of active cases of Covid-19 to 19,148 (down from 19,207 on Wednesday). The geographical distribution of these cases was as follows: Maputo city, 11,085 (57.9 per cent of the total); Sofala, 2,336; Maputo province, 2,222; Inhambane, 1,033; Gaza, 573; Cabo Delgado, 555; Niassa, 370; Tete, 272; Nampula, 269; Manica, 227; and Zambezia, 206.