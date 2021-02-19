Mozambique: Terrorists Driven Back From Position in Mocimboa da Praia

19 February 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — A terrorist group on Tuesday attacked a position of the Mozambican defence and security forces at the village of Roma, in Mocimboa da Praia district, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, but were driven back by the defenders, according to a report in Friday's issue of the independent newssheet "Mediafax".

Local sources told "Mediafax" that the main goal of the terrorist raid was to steal food, since the terrorist bases are running short of supplies.

The terrorist attack began at about 05.00, and lasted until about midday. There is so far no information about any casualties on either side. Hearing the shooting, people living in the neighbouring village of Nanil took refuge in the bush.

Nanil is some 31 kilometres from the town of Mueda which is where the defence and security forces coordinate their anti-terrorist activities.

A second newssheet, "Carta de Mocambique", reported a terrorist attack also on Tuesday, against a position of the Mozambican forces at Xitaxi, in Muidumbe district. One of the Mozambican defenders was wounded, but there were no reports of fatalities on either side.

The raiders looted an unspecified amount of food and of military equipment.

