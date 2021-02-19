Namibia: Hishoono Apologises to First Lady

Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) Ohangwena mobiliser Abed Hishoono yesterday apologised to the first lady Monica Geingos after receiving a notice that she is suing him for alleged defamatory and false allegations.

Geingos, through her lawyer Sisa Namandje, notified Hishoono of her intention to sue after he posted a video where he recently claimed she was the reason for the demise of Air Namibia and that her child was the son of one of the Fishrot accused.

"I take back all my words and I say I am sorry," he said in a video posted yesterday on social media.

He explained that when he posted the first video he had outdated information about Geingos' shares in Fly Westair as well as the father of one of her two children.

"What I said about your involvement with Westair I am realising is wrong and the information was incorrect. [...] I apologise for the words I have said to your family. I recall my words," he said.

In a video posted on social media, Hishoono also announced that he temporarily stepped down from his leadership roles within IPC.

"I apologise to IPC and the leadership [...] All my positions in IPC from national executive, regional level and all the branches that I have, while I am in this conflict with the first lady, I step down," he said.