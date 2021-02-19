Namibia: Cancer Association Requests Data From People Diagnosed With Cancer Between 2017 to 2020

19 February 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Cancer Association of Namibian (CAN) has appealled to all Namibians who were diagnosed with cancer between 2017 and 2020 to contact the registry department and ensure their diagnosis is captured.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of CAN said the aim of the registry is to capture all cancer cases to ensure quality data for planning purposed and advocating for better treatment programmes in the country.

"Please note that we handle this very sensitive information with the strictest of confidentiality and is only for the use of planning in my office and advisory to the Ministry of Health and we guarantee and respect your privacy," he explained.

He further informed that in 2016 a 5 year report spanning 2010 to 2014 was published and during 2020 an interim report covering the period up to 2017 was published.

"However, the publication of a comprehensive quality report was delayed due to Covid-19 and we have now finally been able to resume data capturing of the tremendous backlog in files received from pathology reports locally and that of Namibian cancer patients in South Africa," he added.

Hansen urged people who qualify to please submit their name, contact details, type of cancer and Namibian ID number to [email protected] and their team will do the rest.

"I thank all Namibians in advance for your support and together we CAN make a difference with regard to cancer in our country," he stated.

The registry is a national, population based, dataset of all Namibian citizens diagnosed with cancer since 1984.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Kenya President's Cabinet Reshuffle Gives Posts to Former Foes
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.