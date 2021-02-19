Namibia: Cancer Association Requests Data From People Diagnosed With Cancer Between 2017 to 2020

The Cancer Association of Namibian (CAN) has appealled to all Namibians who were diagnosed with cancer between 2017 and 2020 to contact the registry department and ensure their diagnosis is captured.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of CAN said the aim of the registry is to capture all cancer cases to ensure quality data for planning purposed and advocating for better treatment programmes in the country.

"Please note that we handle this very sensitive information with the strictest of confidentiality and is only for the use of planning in my office and advisory to the Ministry of Health and we guarantee and respect your privacy," he explained.

He further informed that in 2016 a 5 year report spanning 2010 to 2014 was published and during 2020 an interim report covering the period up to 2017 was published.

"However, the publication of a comprehensive quality report was delayed due to Covid-19 and we have now finally been able to resume data capturing of the tremendous backlog in files received from pathology reports locally and that of Namibian cancer patients in South Africa," he added.

Hansen urged people who qualify to please submit their name, contact details, type of cancer and Namibian ID number to [email protected] and their team will do the rest.

"I thank all Namibians in advance for your support and together we CAN make a difference with regard to cancer in our country," he stated.

The registry is a national, population based, dataset of all Namibian citizens diagnosed with cancer since 1984.